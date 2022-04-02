A Wigan gym is celebrating its new makeover enabling it to offer a wider range of classes.
By Sian Jones
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 3:45 pm
Reps and Rounds Fitness, Standish has extended its facilities to include a boxing ring and a larger class area.
The revamp was completed reasonably quickly, taking only six weeks to complete.
While work was under way, eight female members alongside co-owner Hayley Rushton completed 2,000 burpees each to raise money for Bone Cancer Research.
from left, Maddie Cullin, Hayley Rushton and Paul Rushton. Reps and Rounds Fitness, Standish, have renovated and extended their gym and now have more equipment, boxing ring and training area and a hair salon.