Reps and Rounds Fitness, Standish has extended its facilities to include a boxing ring and a larger class area.

The revamp was completed reasonably quickly, taking only six weeks to complete.

While work was under way, eight female members alongside co-owner Hayley Rushton completed 2,000 burpees each to raise money for Bone Cancer Research.

from left, Maddie Cullin, Hayley Rushton and Paul Rushton.

Hayley, who owns the gym with her husband Paul said: “As well as the boxing ring and larger class area, the extension has also allowed us to include a small cafe and reception area.

"It has made the gym a lot better over all.

"Every week I took a video to monitor the progress and it was incredible to see how much it has changed.

"Customers’ reactions have been great, they can’t believe how quick we have turned it around.

"They are enjoying the extra space and are liking that the classes aren’t as crowded and that everyone can spread out.”

The installation of the boxing ring has also given the fitness studio to offer a boxing boot-camp for children aged eight and above.

Hayley added: “At the moment we can’t be a boxing club as we are not affiliated with any boxing association.

"The kids learn basic boxing techniques like how to do the punches and the footwork that goes along with it.

"It helps build fitness and allows them to build social skills by working with other children.

"We run the classes four times a week and any age can come to any class. If there is a large variation in age, we will group them close together so it is fair on the pads.

"We have only been running them a few weeks so want to get the word out there to people.”