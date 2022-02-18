Wigan gym goers take on leap of faith for Bone Cancer Research Trust

Members of REP Fitness Studio in Standish will complete 2,000 burpees - leaps into the air from a press-up position - across February for the Bone Cancer Research Trust.

Co-owner Hayley Rushton along with eight other female members aged between 18 and 54 will each complete the challenge- racking up a total of 18,000 burpees for the month.

As well as each participant completing the challenge in their own time, there is also dedicated burpees classes each Friday to get the group together and cheer each other on.

From left: Hayley Rushton, Gill Favell, Maddy Cullin, Lucy Bimson and Deborah Street.

Hayley said: “I was flicking through Facebook about a month ago and came across this idea and decided I would get a team together.

“Each member has 28 days to do it and they have a target to raise £125 each but they can raise more than that.

“As it is ongoing, I don’t have an exact total but as it stands I believe we have raised around £1,300 as a collective.

The burpees in action

“We’re doing them in these burpees classes as well as of our own accord.”

While Hayley has no personal connections to the illness, she was inspired to take part by one of her members.

Hayley added: “I originally seen the challenge last year but didn’t end up signing up to it. One of our members lost his brother to bone cancer and he is also a really good friend of mine and my husband’s and I know of other people who have lost relatives to the illness.

“We lost my husband’s mum to cancer but that was a different type of cancer.

“A lot of who are doing the challenge do burpees on a day-to-day basis anyway and we thought do you know what, it’s something we do all the time anyway why not do it for a good cause.

“Obviously we’re doing a lot more than we normally do but it’s a different way to raise money. It started off as just myself originally but the more I spoke to people the more that wanted to get involved.”