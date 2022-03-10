Wigan gym members tackle 48-hour running challenge to help terminally ill children

Members of Force Fitness gym in Wigan decided to try the 4x4x48 challenge created by American ultra runner David Goggins, which involves running four miles every four hours for 48 hours.

They regularly push their bodies to the limit, but with none of the men or women being runners, they knew this would be difficult.

Members of Force Fitness gym took on the challenge

Lee Shaw, who lives in Swinley, said: “I was aware of it because people have done it at work. David Goggins is an ex-Navy seal from the USA and known as one of the fittest men in the world because of his challenge. He does it every year.

“We looked at it and wondered if we could do it. We’re not runners and knew we would struggle, but we decided to step out of our comfort zones and attempt it.”

An extra reason for taking on the task was to raise money for Make A Wish, a charity which supports terminally ill children and helps them to tick items off their “bucket” lists.

Lee said: “Most of us have children and so it has a special place in our hearts and we wanted to help.”

The group started running at 6am from the gym, which is off Miry Lane, and had to head back out every four hours.

They were determined to keep going, despite being hindered by poor weather.

Lee said: “It went really well, apart from the weather - it rained on every single run. It went brilliantly though.

“The routes were great. We tried to keep it flat and enjoyable. We had support from people at the gym, who came with us, and from friends and family.”

They also had support from local businesses, with offers including discounted meals to help them keep going.

All of the participants managed to complete the challenge and they have so far raised more than £6,000 for Make A Wish.

Lee, 45, said: “The charity is over the moon with it.”

While they are still recovering from the tough challenge, the fund-raisers have already turned their attention to the summer and are considering what to take on next.

To support their efforts for Make A Wish, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Simon-King50