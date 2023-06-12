For latest figures show that the borough has more In Bloom groups, bringing floral displays and joy to communities, than almost anywhere else in the country.

Experts at Utility Bidder have analysed a range of factors including CO2 emissions, environmental expenditure, area cleanliness, park quality, Britain in Bloom groups and It’s Your Neighbourhood groups per 100,000 residents, and finally the number of recycling-related searches per 100,000 residents, to reveal the cleanest areas in the UK.

Wigan Borough In Bloom Judging Day in 2021

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Wigan sits proudly sixth in that English table with no fewer than six In Bloom groups per 100,000 residents, which means 18 or more groups in a borough with a population exceeding 300,000.

Residents have gone out of their way to freshen up their communities and streets with hanging baskets and tubs of attractive flowers.