News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Wigan has more In Bloom groups than almost anywhere else in the country

Here is a statistic that confounds those ignoramuses who think that Wigan has nothing to offer by way of natural beauty.
By Charles Graham
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 12:03 BST

For latest figures show that the borough has more In Bloom groups, bringing floral displays and joy to communities, than almost anywhere else in the country.

Experts at Utility Bidder have analysed a range of factors including CO2 emissions, environmental expenditure, area cleanliness, park quality, Britain in Bloom groups and It’s Your Neighbourhood groups per 100,000 residents, and finally the number of recycling-related searches per 100,000 residents, to reveal the cleanest areas in the UK.

Read More
Wigan man with a history of drug problems was turning his life around just befor...
Wigan Borough In Bloom Judging Day in 2021Wigan Borough In Bloom Judging Day in 2021
Wigan Borough In Bloom Judging Day in 2021
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Wigan sits proudly sixth in that English table with no fewer than six In Bloom groups per 100,000 residents, which means 18 or more groups in a borough with a population exceeding 300,000.

Residents have gone out of their way to freshen up their communities and streets with hanging baskets and tubs of attractive flowers.

Research has shown that such measures boost the morale and economic prospects of towns and villages.

Related topics:WiganResidentsCO2 emissions