Outwood Academy Hindley, took part in A Day for Ukraine and raised £225 for the cause.

Students were asked to wear an item of either yellow or blue clothing and donate £1 with proceeds going to the Disasters Emergency Committee.

A Day for Ukraine was organised by First News Ukraine Schools Appeal and according to the organisation’s Just Giving page: “All funds raised from the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine appeal, supported by the First News Ukraine Schools Appeal, will help to supply urgent food, hygiene supplies and medical care to refugees and those trapped by the conflict.”

Outwood Academy Hindley

The campaign has been supported by many influential figures, including the Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, who said: “I fully support First News’ campaign launched in partnership with the Disasters Emergency Committee, which will help raise vital funds for the people impacted by the invasion, while at the same time showing our support for the incredible people of Ukraine.”

Jude Norman, Principal at Outwood Academy Hindley, said: “Everyone is aware of the current situation and like everyone who has seen the footage of events unfolding in Ukraine, the staff and students are upset at what is happening.

“Taking part in A Day for Ukraine was something we felt we could do as a whole school to show our support to those being affected and help in any small way that we can.”

To those who still wish to donate to this cause, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/first-news-schools-appeal