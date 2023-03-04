As part of a long-standing collaboration, Miller Homes welcomes donations of chocolate eggs, before topping up with their own contributions, ready to distribute via Variety North West to children who may have otherwise not received anything for Easter.

People are welcome to donate if they can afford to do so, and can be dropped off at the Eston View sales centre in Ashton during opening hours, which are Thursday-Monday 10:30am – 5:30pm.

Miller Homes are appealing for donations to its Easter egg appeal

Donations are encouraged up until Friday March 17.

After then, they’ll be collected up by Miller Homes, who’ll add to the donations before passing them to the charity.

Clare Noakes, Sales Director of Miller Homes North West, said, “Last year with the help of the lovely locals, we were able to send over 200 Easter eggs to Variety, and we only hope to top it this year!”