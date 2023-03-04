News you can trust since 1853
Wigan homebuilder launches Easter egg appeal for children's charity

A Wigan homebuilder is appealing for Easter egg donations as part of its yearly drive to collect chocolate treats for a local children’s charity.

By Sian Jones
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

As part of a long-standing collaboration, Miller Homes welcomes donations of chocolate eggs, before topping up with their own contributions, ready to distribute via Variety North West to children who may have otherwise not received anything for Easter.

People are welcome to donate if they can afford to do so, and can be dropped off at the Eston View sales centre in Ashton during opening hours, which are Thursday-Monday 10:30am – 5:30pm.

Miller Homes are appealing for donations to its Easter egg appeal
Donations are encouraged up until Friday March 17.

After then, they’ll be collected up by Miller Homes, who’ll add to the donations before passing them to the charity.

Clare Noakes, Sales Director of Miller Homes North West, said, “Last year with the help of the lovely locals, we were able to send over 200 Easter eggs to Variety, and we only hope to top it this year!”

Lyn Staunton, Director of Variety North West adds: “You would be surprised at the difference something as little as chocolate eggs make to the lives of the children that we work with. We’re very grateful for Miller Homes’ support again this year, as we are every year.”

