Miller Homes set out to spread compassion by donating food supplies to a number of charities and community kitchens across the North West including The Edge Community Grocery in Wigan.

Development sales manager Jo Murray visited the community grocery to drop off the donation made by the company’s team and saw first hand the fantastic work the store is doing to keep families fed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as the homebuilder pledged to support a number of similar groups across the region, in honour of showing kindness, but also appreciating and respecting the kindness shown by others, who help run these operations.

Miller Homes Development Sales Manger Jo Murray and Wigan Community Grocery Assistant Manager Oliver Ross, Manager Emily Olurankinse and Volunteer Elizabeth Serhan with some of the donated food.

Community Groceries was founded by The Message Trust after the first lockdown in 2020, after seeing first-hand how families were finding it hard to put food on the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2021, The Message partnered with Way Church to open the store in Wigan and has been helping thousands of local families ever since.

Open to anyone locally the store acts as a bridge between foodbanks and supermarkets and is there to support those who would otherwise go hungry.

Miller Homes Development Sales Manager Jo Murray helping Wigan Community Grocery Manager Emily Olurankinse to replenish stock.

Local people can sign up for a Community Grocery membership for just £5 annually, giving them access to multiple shops each week for just £4 per visit. Members can come and shop for their whole family at the grocery, giving them access to food for less and helping us all reduce food waste in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The builder provided the Community Grocery in Wigan with a number of essential and in-demand items including 16 litres of UHT milk, a large range of rice, pasta, tinned meat, and soups, along with 8 litres of fruit juice and fresh loaves of bread too.

Emily Olurankinse, Manager at The Edge Community Grocery, Wigan said: “We want to thank Miller Homes for reaching out to us and for their fantastic surprise donation of food items. It’s a random act of kindness that will support so many people around Wigan, as well as our organisation.”