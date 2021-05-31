Wigan homes plan approved

Plans for new housing in Wigan will go ahead despite residents’ concerns about the impact on parking in the area.

The town hall has green-lit proposals to build seven homes on land in Abram.

The footprint of the new homes is located at the junction of Warrington Road and Kingsdown Road. The site has been cleared of the previous site buildings, which comprised four terraced houses and a shop, and is currently in an overgrown state and enclosed by security fencing.

Plans for new housing in Abram will go ahead. Image: Google

It is proposed to develop the site with seven two storey dwellings facing onto Warrington Road, with two pairs of semi-detached houses and a row of three terraced homes.

A planning officer described the location as a sustainable one for housing plans, due to its previous use as land for homes, and its proximity to the established community of Abram and existing shops, schools, and services with good access to public transport links with regular bus services into Wigan.

However, the plan was met with concern by some neighbours.

One resident wrote in an objection letter: “The area has no parking for additional cars. Abram is suffering from a severe shortage of parking spaces due to it’s high number of Victorian Terraced houses. Seven new dwellings has the possibility of generating the need for fourteen new parking spaces. The area cannot support this.”

Similar concerns were raised informally by another local resident, however they did not wish to submit a formal objection.

The planning officer responded to the complaints, stating that the development complied with the council’s parking standards by providing one vehicle space per three-bedroom home, and therefore the application should not be refused based on such complaints.

The Council’s Highway Engineers also assessed the proposals and confirmed that the parking arrangements were acceptable.

A statement submitted by the developers said: “The proposed new development presents an opportunity to develop a site which has been vacant and neglected for a considerable number of years and erect new modern dwellings which befit the setting of the application site within the established residential area.”