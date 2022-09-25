The group, Wigan Pass Wide and Slow, made its careful journey for the second year running, as part of a wider national annual event.

The members’ aim is to hold yearly rides to get the community involved and participate in safe road horse riding and for drivers to adhere to the highway code to keep riders, many of whom are young children, safe.

Wigan Pass Wide and Slow awareness ride, held on Saturday September 17, 2022.

A total of 19 horse and pony riders, 15 people on foot and three dogs made up the trek, which took place out of Charity Farm Equestrian in Appley Bridge, with the support from Skelmersdale Police, and stopped off at Thompson House Equestrian Centre in Standish.

On route, the group took in Smithy Brow, Church Lane, Mossy Lea Road and Pepper Lane.

Organiser Nadia Lowe, a professional dog walker from Springfield, said: “It’s a national event, though this is the second year we have taken part in Wigan, and it’s basicaly to promote awareness of road saftey and prevent accidents with horses and other vulnerable road users.

“To the best of my knowledge, Wigan didn’t have one but we took part last minute last year and really enjoyed it.

“It’s open to everybody. You can bring your own horse or you can walk as well.

“We had volunteers along the way to make sure that it was all done properly, wearing high-vis, without holding up the traffic too much.

"My daughter is 14 and she goes out on the road a lot with many other young people, so I am really passionate about this cause.

"It’s impossible for riders to not use the roads at some point as most bridal ways can only be accessed by using a road.

"The Highway Code is, basically, to hold back at a safe distance until there is a safe gap to overtake and drivers must give a wide berth of two metres going past at no more than 10mph so as not to spook any horses.

“It only takes a moment or two of your time but it can help save lives and prevent accidents.”