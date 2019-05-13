Wigan hospital bereavement suite gets touching gifts from college staff

A suite used by bereaved families at Wigan Infirmary has received a welcome donation from local college staff.

The Learning Support and Resources team at Wigan and Leigh College donated items for the Pearl Suite at the hospital, which is used by women and their families who have suffered a pregnancy loss, every day over Lent as part of their #letlovegrow challenge.

Joanne Heyes, the college’s learning resources facilitator, suggested the unit as the chosen recipient after suffering her own devastating loss.

She said: “Our daughter Charlotte was stillborn in June 2017 and we were able to spend some precious time with her in the Pearl suite. We were extremely well looked after following Charlotte’s birth and were given teddies and blankets for her.

“This gesture offered us great comfort knowing that she wasn’t alone once we had to say goodbye and I thought it would be lovely to give something back to couples in a similar situation along with the help from my colleagues.”

Over the 40 days of Lent, gifts such as toiletries, sanitary products, biscuits and tiny baby clothes were added to the stockpile.

Maternity matron Audrey Livesey said: “What the college staff have done for us is such a lovely and kind idea.

“The thought behind this idea will be appreciated by both the ladies and their families who use the room as well as staff. We’re very thankful to Joanne and the team for their support and

I’m sure their kind donations will provide much comfort and support during such a difficult time.”

Challenge organiser Shelley Nuttall said; “Wigan and Leigh is a college at the heart of the community it serves and as such, we are privileged to be able to support the community through initiatives like #LetLoveGrow.

"I have been truly overwhelmed by the generosity of staff in the department, an incredible amount of items were donated.”