Wigan house prices held steady in May
The lack of movement maintains the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 5.7 per cent over the last year.
The average Wigan house price in May was £193,010. Land Registry figures show this was largely unchanged from April.
Over the month, the picture in Wigan was dIfferent to that across the North West, where prices increased 0.9 per cent, and Wigan was lower than the 1.2 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Wigan rose by £10,000 – putting the area fourth among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Cheshire East, where property prices increased on average by 10.9 per cent, to £301,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Burnley lost 4.2 per cent of their value, giving an average price of £106,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Wigan spent an average of £171,700 on their property – £9,400 more than a year ago, and £51,500 more than in May 2019.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £214,300 on average in May – 24.8 per cent more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in Wigan in May – they dropped 0.2 per cent in price, to £148,500 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by five per cent.
Among other types of property:
Detached: up 0 per cent monthly; up 6.4 per cent annually; £316,234 average. Semi-detached: up 0 per cent monthly; up 6.3 per cent annually; £196,598 average. Flats: up 0.1 per cent monthly; up 3.4 per cent annually; £102,881 average.
How do property prices in Wigan compare?
Buyers paid 11.3 per cent less than the average price in the North West (£218,000) in May for a property in Wigan. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £285,000.
