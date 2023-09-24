Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 2.1 per cent over the last year.

The average Wigan house price in July was £183,748, Land Registry figures show – a 0.2 per cent increase on June.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across the North West, where prices increased 0.3 per cent, and Wigan was lower than the 0.5 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

House prices had dipped a couple of times in Wigan over recent months but the general trend is still upwards

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Wigan rose by £3,800 – putting the area 18th among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in West Lancashire, where property prices increased on average by 9.1 per cent, to £242,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Halton lost 2.6 per cent of their value, giving an average price of £180,000.

First-time buyers in Wigan spent an average of £162,400 on their property – £3,000 more than a year ago, and £45,500 more than in July 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £205,500 on average in July – 26.6 per cent more than first-time buyers.

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Wigan in July – they increased 0.4 per cent, to £139,763 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by one per cent.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 0.2 per cent monthly; up 4.3 per cent annually; £310,701 average

Semi-detached: up 0.1 per cent monthly; up two per cent annually; £185,206 average

Flats: down 0.2 p[er cent monthly; up 1.7 per cent annually; £96,280 average

How do property prices in Wigan compare?

Buyers paid 14.8 per cent less than the average price in the North West (£216,000) in July for a property in Wigan. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £290,000.

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £362,000 on average, and twice the price as in Wigan. Trafford properties cost 3.2 times the price as homes in Burnley (£114,000 average), at the other end of the scale.