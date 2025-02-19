Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan housebuilder has been threatened with court action for failing to complete work which would benefit the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The creation of play areas, allotments and a path to St Wilfrid’s Primary School were meant to be completed by the end of last year on land behind Standish Leisure Centre - but was never started.

Wigan Council has now served a planning notice to order the work be completed in the next 12 weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work was supposed to be completed last year

An email from the local authority, sent to Standish councillor Ray Whittingham, said: “Following the failure to comply with the necessary planning requirements and planning condition attached to the most recent approved Section 96A Application, the Council have served a Breach of Condition Notice on the developer today.

"The notice comes into effect today and requires the works to be completed in full within 12 weeks.

"Failure to implement the works could result in prosecution by the Courts.

“The Council will await any correspondence from the developer on this outstanding matter.”

The Mayor of Wigan borough and Standish councillor Coun Deborah Parkinson says she has been working with the council and residents and pushed for the enforcement order which was issued several weeks ago.