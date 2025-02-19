Wigan housing developer threatened with court action
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The creation of play areas, allotments and a path to St Wilfrid’s Primary School were meant to be completed by the end of last year on land behind Standish Leisure Centre - but was never started.
An email from the local authority, sent to Standish councillor Ray Whittingham, said: “Following the failure to comply with the necessary planning requirements and planning condition attached to the most recent approved Section 96A Application, the Council have served a Breach of Condition Notice on the developer today.
"The notice comes into effect today and requires the works to be completed in full within 12 weeks.
"Failure to implement the works could result in prosecution by the Courts.
“The Council will await any correspondence from the developer on this outstanding matter.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.