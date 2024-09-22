Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More car parking spaces could be created at Wigan Infirmary, if a planning application is given the green light.

Bosses at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) have long considered how to provide more parking for staff and visitors.

Earlier this year, they re-applied for permission to build a multi-storey car park on Freckleton Street, which would have 356 spaces, including 64 for staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have now submitted proposals to add 46 spaces to an existing car park at the Wigan Lane site.

Car parking has long been an issue at Wigan Infirmary

The car park, which is said to lie generally to the north of the main hospital buildings, currently has 126 spaces, along with areas of landscaping described as being “of poor quality”.

It is in the Wigan Lane Conservation Area and the main parts of the infirmary are grade II-listed.

A planning and heritage statement prepared by PW Planning for WWL states: “It is proposed to generally extend the existing car park by better utilising some of the poorly laid out areas of parking and where necessary infilling some of the areas of poor-quality landscaping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All of the additional parking spaces are contained within the existing car parking area, filling in space which is otherwise underutilised. As such, the proposal does not involve any major expansion of the spread of the car park, which helps to ensure that its overall impact is well contained.”

The work would involve two memorial trees being relocated – an English oak with a plaque marking International Allied Health Professionals Day, which was planted in 2019, and a purple Norway maple recognising nurses and midwives.

An elm tree would also be removed to prevent the spread of disease, according to the statement.

A consultation period on the planning application runs until October 2 and Wigan Council planners aim to make a decision on the scheme by December 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A decision has not yet been made on the multi-storey car park proposals, which were submitted in June.

Planning permission was originally granted in 2020 for a three-and-a-half-storey structure with 611 spaces, but the plans were scrapped two years later due to the rising costs of building materials.

The new proposals are smaller and mean the trust will continue using Mesnes Terrace multi-storey, in Wigan town centre, for hospital staff.