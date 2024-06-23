Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wigan teacher and journalist who found fame as a writer in retirement has died.

Barbara Lancaster taught English and history at schools and colleges around the North West, before fulfilling her ambition of becoming a reporter and then a sub-editor for several publications, including the Wigan Observer and Wigan Post and Chronicle.

It was after she retired that she won wider acclaim, writing for the stage and BBC radio, TV screenplays, romantic novels and children’s books.

The 86-year-old, who died at Haighfield care home on Wigan Lane earlier this month, was described by family as “a true character.”

An only child, Barbara was born in Poolstock and raised in Orrell. She attended Holgate Primary and Up Holland Grammar, leaving at 18 to attend St Katharine’s Teacher Training College in Liverpool and gain teaching qualifications.

She held several teaching posts – at Kirkby Comprehensive, St Helens Tech and St Thomas’s Primary School on Caroline Street in Wigan – before taking maternity leave.

After giving birth to son Hamish she established a nursery at home, but also began sending articles to the Lancashire Evening Post.

Hamish said: “She hated teaching and always wanted to be a journalist so she was delighted when the LEP offered her a job. Teaching had given her qualifications to fall back on but she happily gave it up.

"That said we did move to Scotland for a while – which was when my sister Sarah was born – and when we moved back to Wigan, mum worked at Shevington High. But the call of journalism was too strong and in 1974 she joined the Wigan Observer.”

By now divorced, Barbara also worked on the Wigan Post and Chronicle, Wigan Reporter, Wigan Leader, Bolton Journal, Oldham Evening Chronicle and Kodak News, while also sub-editing national titles.

She retired in the 1990s but then enjoyed success as a fiction writer, helped by gaining a BA Hons in screenwriting in 2005. Her play Caliban King was performed at The Playhouse Studio in Liverpool; her farce A Spirited Affair was staged at Southport Arts Theatre; a comedy Temptation was aired on BBC Radio 4 and she re-scripted Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf for a BBC children’s animation, voiced by Richard Briers and Helena Bonham-Carter.

She also created a script for another animation, this time of Leopold Mozart’s Toy Symphony. She penned romantic novels in the Mills and Boon style and children’s books, one of which, The Keepers, was turned into an animated TV programme.

In 2021 Barbara wrote play Babylon Besieged about the English Civil War siege of Lathom House near Ormskirk, although it awaits a premiere.

The grandmother of two and great-grandmother of three was heavily involved in Southport Writers’ Group.

Hamish said: “Mum was honest, very kind to everyone, loving, Bohemian, theatrical and fun, with a driven belief in herself and her life's work in writing.

"She was very strong-willed and an independent woman, in an era that didn't really accept women in male journalistic roles. She was, in her own small way, a pioneer for women journalists and she never gave up on her dreams. She was a fighter!”