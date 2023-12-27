Wigan leisure centre's new energy efficient lights help the planet Be Well

News you can trust since 1853
New state-of-the-art LED lighting at a Wigan leisure centre is set to save money and reduce the facility’s carbon footprint.
By Sian Jones
Published 27th Dec 2023, 04:55 GMT
Wigan Council’s Be Well health and wellbeing service has invested £91,000 to replace old fluorescent lighting tubes in the tennis courts and sports hall at the Robin Park premises.

The upgrade is set to save around £25,000-a-year in energy costs as well as boosting the council’s ambitions to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2038.

Integrated Bluetooth technology will also make it easier for the lights to be switched on and off - and enable pre-set lighting options for major events including darts and snooker tournaments.

L-R: Be Well service manager Stuart Holden, Wigan Council director of strategy and innovation James Winterbottom, head of wellbeing Lynsey Johnson and Robin Park general manager Gary Highton in the tennis courtsL-R: Be Well service manager Stuart Holden, Wigan Council director of strategy and innovation James Winterbottom, head of wellbeing Lynsey Johnson and Robin Park general manager Gary Highton in the tennis courts
Portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, Coun Chris Ready said: “This a win-win for us… saving on energy costs and benefitting the environment.

“LED lighting is more energy efficient, emits less heat and has a longer lifespan than traditional lighting - meaning it won’t need replacing as often.

"The new lighting system will also help us create the perfect atmosphere for sports and other events here at Robin Park.

“It’s just the latest step we’re taking as a council to combat the climate emergency and build a greener, more sustainable future for our borough.”

The new LED lighting follows the recent installation of rooftop solar panels, which are set to cut the leisure centre’s energy usage by an estimated 36 per cent.

Solar panels are also in operation at Be Well’s leisure centres in Leigh and Howe Bridge, while there are plans for Standish Leisure Centre to follow suit.

Coun Ready added: “Our Be Well movement is all about helping our residents lead healthier, happier lives – but we’re also proud to be doing our bit for the planet.”

