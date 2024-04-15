Wigan Little Theatre announces new partnership with Britannia Taxis
WLT is at the centre of entertainment in the borough and beyond, with a full season of nine productions a year.
People aim for WLT to enjoy a great night out of drama, comedy, mystery and much more.
Patrons can enjoy a production and linger with friends in the comfortable bar with reasonable prices.
WLT is marking its 80th anniversary this year and a series of events are being planned in celebration of its eight decades at the heart of the town’s cultural life.
Britannia Taxis is the exclusive official ride partner of WLT, so patrons can feel safe travelling home at night following performances, and knowing the driver-partners with Veezu undergo enhanced DBS checks.
Britannia is a regional hub of the UK’s fasted growing private hire technology platform, Veezu, and has partnered with WLT through the ‘Funded by Veezu’ community support scheme.
The programme is a way local residents, charities and sports teams can apply for funding and grants, set up to improve the communities in which Veezu operates.
Chair of Trustees at WLT, Anne Woolley said: “There’s a great social life to be had at Wigan Little Theatre.
"We have a much appreciated regular audience, but always want to encourage new people to come down to see our first class productions; to enjoy an evening in the lovely welcoming environment and relax in our very modern bar before and after the show.
"We are pleased to have this partnership with Britannia which supports our theatrical ambitions and gives our patrons peace of mind when booking their transport.’
Rosanna Hynes, Hyperlocal Marketing Manager at Britannia Taxis said: ‘We’re so proud to be able to support Wigan Little Theatre this year as official ride partner.
"With the new ‘Funded by Veezu’ community support programme offering support across Wigan.
"It gives local causes the opportunity to grow, develop and receive the funds they need.”
Members and audience members can book a taxi by calling 01942 366666 or downloading the app which is easy to access and navigate.
