Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A stage adaptation of Laurie Lee’s classic novel is the latest play to be produced by Wigan Little Theatre.

Cider With Rosie is a charming recollection of Lee's childhood in a remote Cotswold village.

It’s a memoir of growing up in Gloucestershire in the years between the two world wars, based on the book which has sold six million copies at the last count.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Little Theatre director Lou Steggals

A gentle and genteel recollection of eight siblings being brought up by a single mother, its narrative recalls a world and characters that seems so alien in these days of technological gadgetry.

Lee worked primarily as a journalist and as a scriptwriter. During the Second World War he made documentary films for the GPO Film Unit the Crown Film Unit.

From 1944 to 1946 he worked as the Publications Editor for the Ministry of Information In 1950 he married Catherine Francesca Polge they had one daughter, Jessie. From 1950 to 1951 he was caption-writer-in-chief for the Festival of Britain for which service he was awarded an MBE.

The success of the autobiographical novel Cider with Rosie in 1959 allowed Lee to become a full-time independent writer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It continues to be one of the UK's most popular books, and is often used as a set English Literature text for schoolchildren.

The WLT production, which runs from May 30 to June 8, was adapted by the late James Roose-Evans, a British theatre director and writer who in 1959 founded the Hampstead Theatre Club in London.

He earlier ran an experimental studio theatre in the Juilliard school in New York, where dance, drama and music were studied on an equal footing. He returned to London in 1957 to teach at RADA, staying on the staff until 1961 and further developing his interest in methods of ritual and communication.

His adaptations of Cider with Rosie and 84 Charing Cross Road were West End hits and continue to be performed to great acclaim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the play will be directed by Lou Steggals, an experienced, award-nominated director and actress who can boast many theatrical successes as well as other organisations across the region.

She is also in the process of becoming the licensee of the theatre and takes organising the bar in her stride.

WLY bosses regard the bar as integral to offering patrons a great night out, so are delighted that Lou has taken the job and she has already built up a great bar team around her who are always so welcoming.

Lou said: “It’s been a pleasure to work with my cast and immerse ourselves in Laurie Lee’s early days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The play has a slightly unreal quality, like being immersed into an old painting and the team have been great delving into their imaginations to bring to life all the characters in Lee’s book, from his boisterous siblings through to crochety neighbours and fierce teachers.

“We hope the audience enjoys this nostalgic trip to a quieter world that provides gentle laughs through to more reflective, poetic moments."

The cast includes Richard Ellis as Laurie Lee Nicholas Walsh as Loll, Sabrina Haynes as Mother and Jacob Sayer as Tony.