Wigan Little Theatre is seeking men - particularly those who can sing a little
Wigan Little Theatre is staging the musical Guys and Dolls later this year – and it’s short of guys!
Men aged 25 and over to be exact: and it would help if they could sing at least a little.
The production runs from May 24 to June 3 but casting takes place later this week.
A spokeswoman said: “If you would like to join an exceptional and enthusiastic ensemble we’d love to hear from you.
“You’d need a reasonable American accent, plus, an ability to sing a little and follow basic dance instructions.
“You must be committed and attend rehearsals as required.
“It’s going to be a whole lot of fun! Just come along or for more info email [email protected]”
The audition is on Friday February 10 at 7pm at Buckley’s Dance And Theatre School on Great George Street, Wigan WN3 4DP.
WLT’s next production is the comedy Business Affairs which runs from March 8 to 18.