Wigan Little Theatre is seeking men - particularly those who can sing a little

Men aged 25 and over to be exact: and it would help if they could sing at least a little.

The production runs from May 24 to June 3 but casting takes place later this week.

A spokeswoman said: “If you would like to join an exceptional and enthusiastic ensemble we’d love to hear from you.

“You’d need a reasonable American accent, plus, an ability to sing a little and follow basic dance instructions.

“You must be committed and attend rehearsals as required.

“It’s going to be a whole lot of fun! Just come along or for more info email [email protected]”

The audition is on Friday February 10 at 7pm at Buckley’s Dance And Theatre School on Great George Street, Wigan WN3 4DP.