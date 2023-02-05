Culture vultures will be delighted to hear that the organisation, which was founded back in 1941, is up and running again and showcasing both local and national talent.

There had been rumours that the society had been quietly retired during lockdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a shortened season starting on February 18 lays that lie to rest and much more is promised in the future.

Larisa Piano Trio

Concert secretary Roger Rimmer said: “Over the 80 years of its existence, Wigan Music Society has had many ups and downs, not least the trouble caused by the recent Covid-19 pandemic.

"At the start of the lockdown in 2020 the society, like many others, had to cancel the last two concerts of that season and has remained closed since then.

"But now the committee feels it is time to re-open its doors and provide once again high quality music in the borough of Wigan.

Lucy Farrimond at the Royal Albert Hall when she performed at the BBC Proms in 2019

"Our programmes offer a variety of chamber music including solo recitals, mixed ensembles, song and the occasional talk on musical subjects or compositions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The February 18 concert features local talent to raise awareness and funds for a “truly enticing programme of events for the following season 2023/24”.

The musicians, who are giving their services free of charge, are preparing a range of attractive pieces of music for us all to enjoy.

Lucy Farrimond, a soprano from Standish, will sing well known arias accompanied by pianist Henry Cash. Lucy is a former student of Chetham’s School of Music and is currently at the Royal Northern College of Music in her Masters year.

Trinity United Reformed Church, Milton Grove, Wigan where Wigan Music Society concerts are performed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pianist Ellie Tang piano is a student at the Junior RNCM as is her brother Lewis. She will play solo pieces by Liszt, Schumann and Lees, and with her brother Lewis, Poulenc’s piano sonata for four hands.

On April 15 the society is presenting The Larisa Piano Trio whom it regrettably had to cancel at the start of the lockdown.

Roger said: “The trio, like many other musicians and groups, had to endure the struggle of no work just at the time when they were setting out on their professional career.

"We are therefore very excited to offer them a platform in Wigan so that we can enjoy the benefit of their recent successes, continuing study and performance experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will play trios by Beethoven, Mozart and Mendelssohn.

The final concert of the short re-launch season will be held on June 3, with further details released nearer the time.

All concerts take place on Saturdays starting at 7.30pm prompt at Trinity United Reformed Church, Milton Grove, Wigan, WN1 2PG where comfortable seating and free parking is provided.

There will be an interval lasting about 20 minutes where drinks, cakes or biscuits are provided free of charge during which the audience can mix and chat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the opening fund-raising concert, entry will be free but organisers are asking audience members to make a donation to the society to fund its future concert programme.

UK taxpayers are asked to complete the gift aid form which will be available at the door. Envelopes will be provided to enclose your cheque or cash and gift aid form.

For other concerts, tickets are available online or payment may be made at the door using a payment card, Apple Pay etc.