In this heart-warming comedy, famous crime writer Jack Cameron and his wife Susie drown in a boating accident.

Jack is refused entry into heaven because he is a card-carrying atheist, so he and Susie return to the country cottage where they had lived.

It’s a dull life and their only pleasure is to haunt the estate agent and frighten away any would-be tenants.

Wigan Little Theatre

Things change, however, when Susie persuades Jack to allow a young couple to move into their cottage, and Simon, an aspiring writer, and his wife Felicity, settle in.

All is well until the mother-in-law from hell arrives.

The play has a cast of seven very talented actors, some who’ll be well known to frequent visitors.

Director Pam Hall said: “I am delighted to have worked with this cast, and we all hope that you enjoy watching this play as much as we have enjoyed presenting it to you.

"However, it is not only the actors who have made this play possible, but also the back-stage contingent who work so hard behind the scenes, and should also be applauded.

“Without the input of these dedicated volunteers, we would not have been able to stage this play.

"I am grateful to every single person who has played even the slightest part in helping with this production”

Pat has been a member of WLT since the 1980s.

She has a long history of sourcing props and ensuring that they were as accurate as possible for the play, as well as running the props and being part of the back stage crew.

Pat was also the Secretary of WLT for several years and has also served on the Play Selection and Casting Committee, Social Committee, as well as set painting, refreshments and box office.

She has directed various memorable plays including All In Good Time (in conjunction with Peter Hall), Something to Hide, The Woman in White, Jane Eyre, Double Double, Murdered to Death and My Boy Jack.

Spirit Level will be on stage from Wednesday August 30 to Saturday September 9.