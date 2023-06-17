Directed by Margaret Kinley, renowned for her fascinating interpretations of classic plays, WLT predict that it is going to be a “very popular production.”

Dickens said: “Of all My books I like this one the best.”

English writer Charles Dickens

It has certainly always been a favourite with the public and has been filmed and televised several times too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A WLT spokeswoman said: “So much of its popularity lies in the extraordinary range of characters encountered by David throughout the story, including Betsy Trotwood, his eccentric aunt, the unforgettable Mr Micawber, forever reckoning on the brink of financial disaster and – surely Dickens’s most repellent villain – the ever so ‘umble, Uriah Heap.”

The play runs from July 5 to 15

Special concessions for schools are available with group booking discounts on offer.

Margaret Kinley, president of Wigan Little Theatre

For details email [email protected] and state roughly how many students and teachers will attend, along with two alternative dates and contact details. Payment by bank transfer or cheque (an invoice can be sent to the school to facilitate this).