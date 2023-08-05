News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Wigan Little Theatre's new chair makes rallying call for more volunteers

Wigan Little Theatre’s new boss has made a rallying call for more volunteers.
By Sian Jones
Published 5th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST- 3 min read

Newly appointed chairperson Ann Woolley now has the task of ensuring the venue stays at the forefront of people’s minds and is urging those thinking about getting involved, either on stage or behind the scenes, to come forward now.

She said: “‘I’m very proud to hold this post and I’m very aware that I’m following in the footsteps of some legendary chairmen and women over the years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"All of us as members have inherited a beautiful building which has seen some great productions and boasted some memorable performances.

WLT's new chair Anne WoolleyWLT's new chair Anne Woolley
WLT's new chair Anne Woolley
Most Popular

“WLT has been at the centre of the borough’s theatre offering for almost eight decades, and in all that time, volunteers have been at the heart of its success.

Read More
READ MORE RETRO: August Wigan events in the 1970s and '80s including a half-mara...

"The year-long season comprises seven productions, plus a Youth Theatre production and an extremely popular traditional pantomime.

“We are calling out for people who have a love of theatre to come and join us: maybe for just a few hours a month or as much as you want once you’re smitten by the love of what we do.

A scene from Wigan Little Theatre's production of Spring and Port Wine earlier this year. Picture by www.nickfairhurstphotographer.comA scene from Wigan Little Theatre's production of Spring and Port Wine earlier this year. Picture by www.nickfairhurstphotographer.com
A scene from Wigan Little Theatre's production of Spring and Port Wine earlier this year. Picture by www.nickfairhurstphotographer.com
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Being a volunteer at WLT is hugely rewarding, whether you’re onstage, backstage, in the lighting and sound gallery or providing the various front-of-house extras that make an evening at the theatre a great night out.

“We always need talented actors as we cast our plays, and offer open auditions for every production, but if acting isn’t your thing, you’ve definitely got some of the skills we need to get our productions off the ground.

“If you can use a hammer and/or a paintbrush you can build sets; if you can sew and alter costumes you can dress a cast; if you have a sense of design, you can dress sets and muster appropriate props; if you have technical ability, you can provide lighting and sound from the gallery.

“The front-of-house activities are equally important and we always need staff on box office, the sweet kiosk, the coffee lounge or the bar.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

WLT is holding an open event on September 16 when there will be some hands-on interactive sessions on sound and lighting, costume and props displays and much more.

Anne said: “‘My own WLT experience began in the mid ’80s when I joined the indefatigable Ethel Round serving coffee.

"I went on to do props and over the years, many of the front-of-house roles.

For the past eight years or so, I’ve been publicity officer, again, stepping into the shoes of former Titans in the job.

“It’s been very rewarding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We’ve had some milestone events in that time, with visits from the great and the good including borough Mayors, local politicians, Greater Manchester’s Lord Lieutenant, stage royalty with Sir Ian McKellen and the real McCoy, King Charles, then Prince of Wales.

“Being part of a place like WLT can bring a lifetime of friendship and I really recommend it to anyone. I challenge anyone to come along and find their niche.

"We’ll welcome you with open arms and make sure you have the training to get the most from your new hobby.”

Anyone interested in becoming a member can find information and a membership form on the website wiganlittletheatre.co.uk or email [email protected].