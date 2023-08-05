Newly appointed chairperson Ann Woolley now has the task of ensuring the venue stays at the forefront of people’s minds and is urging those thinking about getting involved, either on stage or behind the scenes, to come forward now.

She said: “‘I’m very proud to hold this post and I’m very aware that I’m following in the footsteps of some legendary chairmen and women over the years.

"All of us as members have inherited a beautiful building which has seen some great productions and boasted some memorable performances.

WLT's new chair Anne Woolley

“WLT has been at the centre of the borough’s theatre offering for almost eight decades, and in all that time, volunteers have been at the heart of its success.

"The year-long season comprises seven productions, plus a Youth Theatre production and an extremely popular traditional pantomime.

“We are calling out for people who have a love of theatre to come and join us: maybe for just a few hours a month or as much as you want once you’re smitten by the love of what we do.

A scene from Wigan Little Theatre's production of Spring and Port Wine earlier this year. Picture by www.nickfairhurstphotographer.com

"Being a volunteer at WLT is hugely rewarding, whether you’re onstage, backstage, in the lighting and sound gallery or providing the various front-of-house extras that make an evening at the theatre a great night out.

“We always need talented actors as we cast our plays, and offer open auditions for every production, but if acting isn’t your thing, you’ve definitely got some of the skills we need to get our productions off the ground.

“If you can use a hammer and/or a paintbrush you can build sets; if you can sew and alter costumes you can dress a cast; if you have a sense of design, you can dress sets and muster appropriate props; if you have technical ability, you can provide lighting and sound from the gallery.

“The front-of-house activities are equally important and we always need staff on box office, the sweet kiosk, the coffee lounge or the bar.”

WLT is holding an open event on September 16 when there will be some hands-on interactive sessions on sound and lighting, costume and props displays and much more.

Anne said: “‘My own WLT experience began in the mid ’80s when I joined the indefatigable Ethel Round serving coffee.

"I went on to do props and over the years, many of the front-of-house roles.

For the past eight years or so, I’ve been publicity officer, again, stepping into the shoes of former Titans in the job.

“It’s been very rewarding.

"We’ve had some milestone events in that time, with visits from the great and the good including borough Mayors, local politicians, Greater Manchester’s Lord Lieutenant, stage royalty with Sir Ian McKellen and the real McCoy, King Charles, then Prince of Wales.

“Being part of a place like WLT can bring a lifetime of friendship and I really recommend it to anyone. I challenge anyone to come along and find their niche.

"We’ll welcome you with open arms and make sure you have the training to get the most from your new hobby.”