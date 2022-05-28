Wigan and Leigh RSPCA has appealed for public donations as demand for its work increases while suffering a series of economic blows .

The York Street branch is a separately registered charity and relies on the gifts of Wiganers to keep its vital services for animals running.

But without that money, they say they would be forced to reduce services and even shut their welfare clinic .

During the pandemic the shop had to close in line with lockdown rules and it has also been hit by the lack of footfall since works to replace the Galleries began in the town centre.

There has been a greater need for their services, especially their low-cost vet clinic, which remained open for service throughout the pandemic, as many more people got a new animal to keep them company while they were furloughed.

Many people have been made redundant from their jobs and may have found themselves in a completely different financial situation than the one they were in before with the rise in the cost of living and the energy crisis also having effect.

This has meant that meant pet owners have been unable to afford vetinary bills as they would have before which has left many animals without their vaccinations, neutering, dental checks and minor procedures.

Wigan and Leigh RSPCA has proved a life-line for many with pets who find themselves struggling.

But the branch is now itself struggling, not helped by repeatedly falling victim to crime. The shop suffered a number of break-ins while they were closed during the 2020 lockdowns and at Christmas 2021, and their van used to collect donations for the shop was stolen.

Now, they are appealing to the public for help by giving any small donations and are looking for volunteers to join their team.

District branch manager Eleanor Mansell said: "Although we do fall under the wider RSPCA umbrella and are governed by their rules, we actually don’t have access to those larger funds.

“At our charity shop on Market Street, we always need items like: clothes, furniture items and toys but what we desperately need is for people to pop-in and buy from us.

"All of that money is then spent on the running of our animal welfare clinic services, which we would be forced to reduce without it.

"The need for our service has increased as a lot of people got a new animal during the pandemic and may have been furloughed then made redundant so can no longer afford vetinary bills.

“These events along with rising costs have reduced the amount of people able to spend money in our shop or give donations even though there is a greater number of people now relying on our services.

"In 2021 we treated 644 animals here at our low-cost vet clinic and we ranked as third out the RSPCAs in the North West for that amount and we are looking to increase our services to meet demand.

"We are also looking for volunteers and we currently need someone good at admin who can work as a receptionist and someone who is social media savvy and can help us sell our charity items online.”

