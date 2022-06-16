Ruth Breen was among a team of kind-hearted National Lottery winners, with a combined wealth of almost £40m, who hosted a giant circus-themed party for 39 carers and their siblings at Blackpool Tower.

During the afternoon of fun, which brought Carers Week 2022 to a close, children aged five to 17 could learn circus skills, including juggling and plate spinning, as well as take part in crafts, face painting, balloon making and even a bucking bronco.

Lottery winner Ruth Breen

Ruth, who hit the jackpot in 2014, described the laughter at the event as “deafening”.

She said: “It was fantastic. The children all had a brilliant time, as did the adults. It was really nice to give them an afternoon away from the responsibilities they have as young carers and allow them to be kids.”

It is not the first time Ruth, who lives in Poolstock, has helped to make a difference. She regularly attends volunteer days organised by Camelot to support groups needing practical help.

She said: “We have volunteer days in all kinds of crazy places – we have created a sensory garden and redecorated a day centre for adults with learning difficulties, we have helped to refurbish a boxing club, which was good fun and hard work, we have created a gingerbread house for a children’s hospice.

Maddison and Amelia Highfield enjoy the party

"It’s a great opportunity to get involved, give something back to the community and help people in a more practical way. I’m very fortunate that I can support charities, but it’s easy just to hand over some money and not think about it again. Giving up your time to do something practical and speak to people who will benefit from it is much more rewarding.”

Ruth, 42, plans to get involved with more volunteering events in future, alongside her work as a community midwife.

While some lottery winners like to splash their cash, she believes becoming a millionaire has not changed her.

She said: “I have remained grounded and not got too carried away with it all. I don’t feel that it should change people.