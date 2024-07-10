Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A self-proclaimed Wigan mad cyclist shows no sign of slowing down as he prepares for his latest charity ride.

Tony O’Dwyer originally from Scholes has been an avid cyclist for years and has clocked up tens of thousands of miles riding in aid of a number of charities.

His commitment has seen him raise hundreds of pounds for The Christie and by taking part in its Manchester to Blackpool bike ride an impressive 39 times!

Tony said: “I’ve done this ride so many times as it’s for a cause we may all need at some point. The work that they do at The Christie is nothing short of brilliant.”

Tony started participating in the event in 1985 on his trusty 50-year-old bike, which is named Glodean named after Barry White's soul singer wife.

The retired landscaper has never driven and has always rode his bike wherever he goes.

Tony is even opting out of getting the train home from Blackpool and will cycle back to his home in Atherton.

The annual 60-mile event starts from Media City at Salford Quays and will finish beneath the iconic Glitterball on Blackpool’s South Promenade.

Despite the route changing over the years, Tony has continued to do the original course for a number of years, believing it should not be tampered with.

He said: "I always set off from the Albert as that is the authentic route, but does mean I cycle two extra miles as the new route is only 60 miles.

"Ideally I’d finish at North Pier in Blackpool but that is unfortunately not possible, meaning I finish at the Globe each time. Stopping at the Windmill for a drink two miles from the finish is tradition!”

Experienced in cycling, this is not the only event that Tony has taken part in.

His most difficult challenge was a trip from one end of Switzerland to the other, totalling 3,760 miles and taking seven-and-a-half weeks to complete.