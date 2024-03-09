Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mark Dunn, 43, of Comet Road, Marsh Green, had been due to appear before a Manchester Crown Court judge and jury in October after denying the charges.

But a barrister told the hearing that he had died and so the case against him was discontinued.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bolton Coroner's Court

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An inquest has now been held at Bolton Coroner’s Court to look into the circumstances surrounding Mr Dunn’s death.

Coroner Peter Sigee heard he died at a property on Vulcan Road, Marsh Green, on October 22 after taking drugs.

The medical cause of death was found to be mixed drug toxicity.

The inquest heard he died from the “the toxic effects of mixed drugs which he had voluntarily consumed without any intention to harm himself”.