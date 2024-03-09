Wigan man died after taking drugs while waiting to stand trial

A Wigan man who was due to stand trial for kidnap, assault and false imprisonment died after taking a combination of drugs.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 9th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mark Dunn, 43, of Comet Road, Marsh Green, had been due to appear before a Manchester Crown Court judge and jury in October after denying the charges.

But a barrister told the hearing that he had died and so the case against him was discontinued.

Read More
Wigan Council's chief executive speaks out on equality on International Women's ...
Bolton Coroner's CourtBolton Coroner's Court
Bolton Coroner's Court
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An inquest has now been held at Bolton Coroner’s Court to look into the circumstances surrounding Mr Dunn’s death.

Coroner Peter Sigee heard he died at a property on Vulcan Road, Marsh Green, on October 22 after taking drugs.

The medical cause of death was found to be mixed drug toxicity.

The inquest heard he died from the “the toxic effects of mixed drugs which he had voluntarily consumed without any intention to harm himself”.

Mr Sigee recorded that Mr Dunn’s death was drug-related.