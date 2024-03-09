Wigan man died after taking drugs while waiting to stand trial
Mark Dunn, 43, of Comet Road, Marsh Green, had been due to appear before a Manchester Crown Court judge and jury in October after denying the charges.
But a barrister told the hearing that he had died and so the case against him was discontinued.
An inquest has now been held at Bolton Coroner’s Court to look into the circumstances surrounding Mr Dunn’s death.
Coroner Peter Sigee heard he died at a property on Vulcan Road, Marsh Green, on October 22 after taking drugs.
The medical cause of death was found to be mixed drug toxicity.
The inquest heard he died from the “the toxic effects of mixed drugs which he had voluntarily consumed without any intention to harm himself”.
Mr Sigee recorded that Mr Dunn’s death was drug-related.