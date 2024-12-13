A Wigan man is helping to spread festive joy by handing out Christmas presents to strangers.

Jordan Gaskell has spent hundreds of pounds buying gifts, including chocolates, sweets, toys, teddy bears and board games.

He has also received donations of toys, chocolates and cash, with Hindley Green Junior Volunteers recently giving him toys.

He will hand them out to people across Hindley, including to children, homeless people and other members of the public.

It is the fourth year he has run the initiative in a bid to spread Christmas joy and help people who are struggling.

Jordan said: "This year, we have seen a growth in generous donations compared to previous years, with more people donating than ever before.

“Unfortunately, this event becomes more expensive every year to run due to the increase in prices in most stores. I've had to resort to putting money aside as early as January in order to make sure I can fund this event and help as many as possible. For every two selection boxes I buy, I could have bought three for the same price when I first started this event a couple of years ago.

“At the end of the day, we never know what somebody is going through, but I'm hoping the surprise of free presents from Father Christmas may help someone. It's not much, but I hope it at least gives some the strength to carry on and even give a positive spin to their day.

“I hope everyone has a very happy Christmas along with a very happy new year.”