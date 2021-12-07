Wigan man walks 232 miles to deliver a petition to Downing Street to trigger a debate on regulating online animal sales

Richard Ackers has walked from Wigan to London

The Justice for Reggie Campaign was set up last December by Richard Ackers, from Abram, following the death of his Fox Red Labrador puppy, just hours after he bought it in good faith, from what later turned out to be an illegal puppy farm.

This prompted the start of a new campaign, to try and change the law around animal sales, and has won backing from MP’s, the Home Office, celebrities and rescue organisations such as the RSPCA, along with help from eight volunteers across England and Wales.

Mr Ackers said: “I am totally blown away with the amount of support I’ve received so far in such a short space of time, if I can get the laws around animal sales looked at and strengthened then I will have achieved my one true goal of getting justice for Reggie”

Reggie's death was caused by Canine Parvovirus, a disease that has a high mortality rate if not vaccinated against.

Mr Ackers was made more determined to change the rules, after his partner discovered plenty more people had found themselves in a similar situation.

After setting off last Wednesday on his walk from Wigan to London, he reached Downing Street at around 1.30pm, and the petition is set to be debated on December 13.

Mr Ackers has also been raising money from the challenge for Hope Rescue, and will take collection for Almost Home Dog Rescue.

Donations can be made here.