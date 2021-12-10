Wigan man's oarsome Atlantic challenge

A Wigan man is embarking on the world’s toughest row-boat adventure.

Adam Green, with team mates Ed Smith, Rob Murray and Jack Biss, will be taking part in Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

The crew, known as Anna Victorious, will set off on a 3,000-nautical mile journey across the ocean from La Gomera to Antigua.

Back to front: Rob Murrary, Adam Green, Jack Biss and Ed Smith

Their aim is to raise money in memory of Ed’s wife Anna.

In June 2017, she was diagnosed with bowel cancer which had spread to her liver and lungs when their daughter Alba was six months old. After three rounds of chemo and some radiotherapy, Anna tragically lost her battle with cancer in June 2018 at the age of 38, just 10 days after her and Ed got married.

Adam said: “I remember receiving the devastating news while I was driving and had to pull over. Originally we thought that she would have a lot longer, the consultant at the time said she’d have around four years which she was overjoyed in the sense that she would see Alba go to school but that sadly wasn’t the case.”

They want to raise £100,000 for Victoria’s Promise which supports women with cancer. The charity helped Anna with counselling and specialist beauty treatments as well as cleaning services, childcare and wig funding.

The team want to complete the treacherous journey in under 40 days and will complete over 1.5 million strokes as a team, burning 12,000 calories a day while combatting sleep deprivation.

Adam added: “It’s difficult to put an exact timescale on it due to weather conditions. You could be flying along and then encounter loads of issues like technology failing.”

The row starts on Sunday and can be tracked here. You can also donate here.