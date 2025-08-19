Wigan memorial garden hosts VJ Day ceremony
In Wigan 80 years later, the anniversary was observed in a far more restrained manner as a ceremony was held at Stubshaw Cross memorial garden.
Photographs of much-missed loved ones from the global conflict was on display as white roses were laid and the national two-minute silence observed.
Attendees were invited to donate money to buy either a real or artificial rose to place in the garden with the name of their loveds who served in the Pacific and Far East in the Second World War.
Monies donated will go towards buying flowers for next year.
A new Book of Remembrance was opened for anyone to add the name of local servicemen and women. The first entry was from Elizabeth Davies in memory of her father, Battery Sgt Major Jack Welsby, Royal Artillery who served from 1939 to 1946. Elizabeth donated the book in his memory.