Wigan memorial garden hosts VJ Day ceremony

By Charles Graham
Published 19th Aug 2025, 04:55 BST
Eight decades ago, VJ Day was one of jubilation as it signalled that World War Two was over.

In Wigan 80 years later, the anniversary was observed in a far more restrained manner as a ceremony was held at Stubshaw Cross memorial garden.

Photographs of much-missed loved ones from the global conflict was on display as white roses were laid and the national two-minute silence observed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Attendees were invited to donate money to buy either a real or artificial rose to place in the garden with the name of their loveds who served in the Pacific and Far East in the Second World War.

Some of those taking part in the VJ Day anniversary ceremony at Stubshaw Cross memorial parkplaceholder image
Some of those taking part in the VJ Day anniversary ceremony at Stubshaw Cross memorial park

Monies donated will go towards buying flowers for next year.

A new Book of Remembrance was opened for anyone to add the name of local servicemen and women. The first entry was from Elizabeth Davies in memory of her father, Battery Sgt Major Jack Welsby, Royal Artillery who served from 1939 to 1946. Elizabeth donated the book in his memory.

Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice