Wigan mental health charity receives King’s Award for Voluntary Service

Place 2 Place has been given the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK which is equivalent to an MBE.

The organisation setup by Peter Hill from Wigan has grown out of the passing of three friends to suicide, it now has lots of volunteers supporting the running of two flagship sessions every week.

With people coming from all over the borough and even Greater Manchester to attend the sessions, the group aims to reduce suicide in Wigan by using football as a social inclusion opportunity and is a chance to play the sport in a safe environment.

Place 2 Place

People are also encouraged to share their struggles and help anyone who plays by simply making sure they know they are not alone.

Through the power of the five aside networks and football, the group have prevented suicide.

More widely they have supported people through a range of situations such as unemployment, bereavement, money troubles through to even helping families reunite.

Place 2 Place runs two sessions weekly in Wigan, but also organises events such as stadium experiences, families can experience what it's like to be David Beckham for the day as they walk out onto famous grounds such as the DW Stadium Wigan, Bolton Wanderers, Macclesfield FC and Bury.