News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
11 hours ago Health Secretary ‘plans to pursue legal action’ over RCN strike
12 hours ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
13 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
17 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
18 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits

Wigan MP encourages constituents to take a hearing test

An MP in Wigan has encouraged residents to take up a hearing test to help those with age-related hearing loss.

By Matt Pennington
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

Yvonne Fovargue visited Specsavers in Ashton-in-Makerfield to speak to staff and learn about the process of dealing with hearing impairment.

While best known for its high-street optician services, what is less known is that Specsavers is the largest provider of community audiology services in the British Isles and the largest provider of publicly funded services for age-related hearing loss in England and Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over 300,000 new patients are seen annually and Specsavers delivers over 40 per cent of NHS services in areas where it is commissioned.

Yvonne Fovargue (right) pictured with Lois Beatty, Store Manager of Specsavers, Ashton-in-Makerfield (left)Yvonne Fovargue (right) pictured with Lois Beatty, Store Manager of Specsavers, Ashton-in-Makerfield (left)
Yvonne Fovargue (right) pictured with Lois Beatty, Store Manager of Specsavers, Ashton-in-Makerfield (left)
Most Popular

With a unique business model, each store is a joint venture between the clinicians and managers running the local service.

Age-related, sensorineural hearing loss is the single most common form of hearing loss in adults and although incidence increases sharply with age, it can affect people of all ages.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
RSPCA's fears for health of emaciated dog as video is shown of it being walked i...

With one in six people in England living with some form of hearing loss and that figure continues to rise as our life-expectancy increases. The impact of hearing loss on health and wellbeing is largely unrecognised and if uncorrected can lead to social isolation, poor mental-health and cognitive decline.

Makerfield MP Ms Fovargue said: “It takes the average patient seven to 10 years to come to terms with their deteriorating hearing and decide to seek help, by which point their hearing will likely have worsened considerably.

“Two-thirds of people have never gone for a routine test, despite many having experienced some symptoms such as mishearing what people have said or asking people to repeat themselves on a regular basis.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“My simple message is book a hearing test appointment today.”

Related topics:YVONNE FOVARGUESpecsaversWiganEnglandIrelandNHS
News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us