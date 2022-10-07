Imelda McQuaid, a 41-year-old mindful practitioner from Orrell, has teamed up with an outdoor activities leader, Sarah Daly to launch Mindful Adventures UK.

This comes after realising that their combined expertise can help encourage better mental health within the community – and so it’s not all just about meditation as some people might mistakenly think.

The pair say that by combining fun and high energy activities such as archery and kayaking with mindfulness practice – by stopping to recognise the world around you - gives you the best of both worlds.

Pictured left to right are: Imelda and Freddie, two, Finn, four, and Sarah and Sophia, two.

By releasing endorphins to keep you in high spirits while also ensuring you take the time to notice the world around you.

And of course improved physical fitness and enjoying the great outoors can help too.

Given all the strife, stress and worries that so many people are facing in the world at the moment, these adventures could prove just the tonic, the pair say.

Imelda - who is mother to Finn, four, and Freddie, two – said: “Mindfulness is a practice whereby you stop and notice what is happening in this moment, how you are feeling here and now as opposed to being caught up worrying about the past or future.

"It’s fantastic for your mental health and the benefits are increased by being in nature.”

The pair realise that many people live hectic lifestyles but are aware of the importance of making time for yourself and to practice mindfulness where you can.

In addition to people wanting to blow off steam, they thought why not merge the two to provide day and weekend retreats for families, individuals and groups.

Sarah, 33, who is a qualified kayak, archery and paddle boarding instructor, runs Manchester company Daly Adventures.

She said: “I am passionate about people having access to adventure and fun activities no matter what their age or experience.

“But sometimes you are so busy having fun, you don’t stop to appreciate it.

"And that’s where mindfulness comes in!

"The great thing about these retreats is that they are suitable for everyone – whether you are a harassed mum wanting to get some time away from the kids, someone looking to reconnect with nature in a fun and engaging way, or you would like to bring the whole family along to learn some new skills.

"Everyone is welcome!”

Mindful Adventures run day and weekend events across the North West, with the next adult only retreat taking place between November 18 and 20 in Edale in the heart of the Peak District.

Participants meet at The Gathering on the Friday evening and this will remain base for the weekend.

After settling in to "luxurious accommodation” everyone shares dinner, before venturing out for a short night hike, and the first of the guided mindfulness practices' of the retreat.

Saturday will be a day filled with meditation, hiking and relaxing around the fire pit.

On the final morning participants continue mindfulness practice while having fun shooting some arrows.

