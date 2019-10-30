Wigan mum gets creative for Stand Up To Cancer campaign

A courageous mum diagnosed with breast cancer just three months after her wedding is the star of an inspiring short film encouraging people to Stand Up To Cancer.

Emily Makin, from Pemberton, highlighted the fund-raising campaign by Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 in stunning fashion.

The mother-of-two bared her mastectomy scar to take part in a body painting session with make-up artist Tiffany Hunt, from BBC Three reality TV show Glow Up.

Emily, 29, chose an Alice in Wonderland Mad Hatter’s tea party as the theme, to reflect the mental states she went through during chemotherapy.

She said: “Sometimes I would be manic like the Mad Hatter, sometimes sleepy like the Dormouse and sometimes energetic like the March Hare. The whole experience was like Alice being thrown down the rabbit hole and I had no idea what the next day would bring.”

Emily was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer in July 2018, after feeling a lump when her son Harrison climbed into bed for a cuddle.

She had a mastectomy, followed by chemotherapy and radiotherapy, which ended in February.

She said: “Since the mastectomy, I’ve had to learn to find myself again. By taking part in the film, I wanted to prove to myself that I don’t have to hide - whether you have one boob, two boobs or none, you can still be feminine. After everything I’ve been through, it felt really empowering to be involved and stand up to cancer in my own way. It’s an experience I’ll never forget.”

Stand Up To Cancer has raised more than £62m to fund 52 clinical trials and research projects. Wiganers are being encouraged to raise cash to help. To get involved visit su2c.org.uk