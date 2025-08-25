A Wigan businesswoman has completed a gruelling ultra marathon, running more than 200 miles across Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katya Halsall, from Hindley, spent four days and four nights on her feet as she ran over mountains, through forests and along trails in the Race Across Scotland.

The race follows the coast to coast Southern Upland Way and is thought to be one of the most arduous races in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The official course covers 215 miles, but Katya actually did 220 miles as she went to the timed checkpoints off the route.

Katya Halsall celebrates at the end of the Race Across Scotland

While 162 people entered the race, only 92 completed it within the 100-hour time limit, with Katya crossing the finish line after 95 hours, 47 minutes and 47 seconds.

She managed to get just 90 minutes of sleep during the whole race, sometimes just dropping to her feet on the trails to rest.

She said: “Looking back, I really thought I would think of it as the most horrendous experience, but I have quite the opposite feeling as it was a pleasant experience – very difficult, very challenging, but very rewarding. It was an amazing experience with a lot of great memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m really glad I did it. I’m fully aware of what a big task it was. I can’t believe I dared to sign up for it, but I was absolutely sure I would finish it.”

Katya, who runs her own business as an employment expert, started running within the last 10 years on the canal towpaths and trails around Wigan.

She has not joined a club or secured a coach, but has increased her distance to complete ultra marathons of 50 miles and 100 miles.

She applied to take part in Race Across Scotland more than a year ago as she wanted a new challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has since been focused on her nutrition, planning and training, which has included runs in the hills and tough ultra marathons in Wales and Scotland.

It meant Katya was prepared as she got to the start line at Portpatrick Harbour, with her husband Tony providing assistance as her support crew along the route.

She said: “Scotland gave everything it could possibly give. In terms of the weather, we had intense heat at about 28 degrees and it was shadeless running on the hills for hours and hours. My brain and feet turned to soup. It was endless climbs, vertical climbs, really exhausting and I couldn’t move more than a few steps. It was really tiring.

"Running through pitch black forest was really beautiful. There were wind farms too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She recalled climbing a mountain at midnight in the rain, struggling to see anything, and other participants dropping out, but she was determined to carry on.

And she was delighted to arrive at the finish line in Cockburnspath.

Katya said: “It was glorious. The last few miles I ran on pure blisters. Every step was pain. We started at the Irish Sea and went inland and the last few miles we were running to the North Sea and it was beautiful at sunrise.”

While it was a gruelling challenge, Katya loved the race and will be taking on more ultra marathons in future.

“I’m so proud, not just of myself but for everyone else who dared to start and finish,” she said.