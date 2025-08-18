A Wigan bar has saved the day for families organising celebrations after their original venue closed.

Town centre bar and restaurant Hedera, on Millgate, shut its doors earlier this month and its alcohol licence was surrendered.

But it left people who had bookings there – both for meals and functions – scrambling for alternative venues.

As previously reported, Dan Scott and his wife Raisa Scott-Wilson, from Platt Bridge, had booked Hedera for a reception for their son Gabriel’s christening in October.

The team behind Gin on the Lane: Stewart Lowson, wife Michelle and sons Rob and Cailan

Despite paying a £150 deposit just weeks ago, they have since been unable to speak to anyone at Hedera or retrieve their money.

Fortunately, the couple was contacted by the team at Gin on the Lane after learning their plans were in tatters.

They went to look at the Wigan Lane venue and have now booked it for their celebration.

Gin on the Lane

Mr Scott said: “If it wasn’t for this, we would never have found them because we didn’t think to look for little independent bars. I would definitely recommend them.”

Other families have contacted Gin on the Lane following Hedera’s closure, including people who had booked the bar for birthday parties.

Rob Lowson, who bought Gin on the Lane two years ago with his family, said: “We have had a number of messages from people worrying their parties wouldn’t happen. Being able to step in for birthdays or baby showers or other get-togethers is great.

"We do have a few contacts as well, so if we can’t help them, we could put them in contact with other bars that could.”

He said positive reviews on Facebook helped to reassure people when they considered booking at Gin on the Lane.

"People see how well we do and how well organised it is,” he said. “It’s what we are good at as a family and probably why we bought a bar, because we like organising parties. People have a good time.

"Even if people are nervous that we might not be their first choice or they don’t know about us, they have a sense of relief. It’s a great venue with good decor and there are really good reviews on Facebook to back it up.”

Gin on the Lane still has availability for more bookings this year.