Wigan musicians record Band Aid classic Do They Know It's Christmas? to help make a difference

They were inspired by the 1984 hit, which raised millions of pounds for famine relief, to do something to support The Brick as it helps people facing hunger, poverty and homelessness.

It was the idea of Stanleys founders Jake Dorsman and Rob Hilton, who wanted do something to help the community in return for the support shown to the band.

With Christmas being a difficult time of year for many people, they felt the time was right to do something.

Bands in the recording studio

They recruited Wigan bands to join them, including The Lathums, The Lottery Winners, The Lilacs, Flechettes, The Facades, Garden Party, Rivver, Joe Astley, Pink Shirts For Pale People, Cavelia and The Ravellas.

Jake said: “The Wigan music scene is amazing right now and to give back to our community we wanted to do something a little bit different. We all know of, and appreciate, the inspirational work that The Brick does to help people facing poverty throughout the year, and at Christmas time this demand for The Brick’s help increases so much more.

“We felt that this was the right time to come together to raise as much money as we can, and the classic Christmas song Do They Know It’s Christmas? really reflects, for us, the reality facing so many families in our community right now.

Celebrating the release of Wigan's version of Band Aid classic Do They Know It's Christmas? are Wendy Doherty from The Brick, Rob Hilton and Jake Dorsman from Stanleys, and Keely Dalfen and James Holt from The Brick.

Rob added: “I want to thank all the bands for joining us in our campaign, and we want anyone who listens to our cover of this classic to donate as much as they can, as every donation will help us to raise much needed funds for The Brick.”

The Brick has been experiencing unprecedented demand for its services. In the last year, the number of people sleeping rough, has increased by 70 per cent and people being supported into emergency accommodation has increased by 50 per cent.

The provision of food parcels for families and individuals has increased by 180 per cent since 2019.

The charity’s commercial and finance director Keely Dalfen said: “When Jake and Rob approached us to let us know that 11 bands from Wigan were coming together in this way, to not only record a cover of such a great Christmas song but to raise money for The Brick whilst they were doing it, is extremely humbling and we are all so grateful for this support we are shown from our community once again.

“We know that at Christmas time especially, the people and families we support really need our help. This year, demand for our food parcels has increased more than ever before and we will be providing more Christmas food hampers for families then in previous years, so the help from Stanleys, and all the other Wigan and Leigh bands involved, is so appreciated.”

CEO Louise Green said: "From all the staff and volunteers at The Brick we want to thank all the bands for helping us in this way, and we hope that Wigan Band Aid’s version of Do they

Know It’s Christmas? really does help to feed families across Wigan and Leigh this year."

The song will be released at 6pm today.

Donate to the appeal at www.justgiving.com/StanleysXmas