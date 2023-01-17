The survey, conducted by property experts Buzz Capital, ranked the city-region’s boroughs based on the disparity between average property prices and average annual salary.

In the last twelve months, houses in Wigan have sold for an average of £167 730.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Employees in Wigan earn an average of £33 900 per year, which equates to 20.2 per cent of the average property price.

Wigan has been named the most affordable borough in Greater Manchester

In Stockport, which was revealed to be the least affordable borough, the average annual salary only equates to 9 per cent of the price of an average property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Google Trends, searches relating to buying a house in the area have surged since Christmas Eve, increasing by 171 per cent perhaps prompted by a UK-wide decline in house prices and the cost of renting.