Indiependence and Attic on King Street had already planned to incorporate gigs at their venue, however since a recent break-in forced a rehearsal space at Eckersley Mill to close for, the establishment is allowing bands and singers – including the successful group The Stanleys – to use their space and equipment from Monday to Thursday evenings when it is closed.

The nightclub has been undergoing major refurbishment and is set to re-open its doors on April 5.

Indiependence and Attic will now offer live music as well as a rehearsal space

Owner Tony Callaghan said: “We closed the place down, ripped it out and totally re-vamped it and I must say it looks fantastic.

"It was the old Waiting Room in Wigan and we found the old original tiles from when it was the Waiting Room which is a really nice feature.

"We’ve taken it back to bare brick and steel and added brand new staging, a brand new sound system and a new lighting system.

"For live and grassroots music it is going to be the business.

Stanleys

"Anton’s come to head it up and get the place up and off.

"What we’ve done in the meantime because of the studio that’s been broken into and robbed, we’ve said people can use part of Indiependence for their rehearsals. ”

Manager Anton Pell said: “I’ve been involved in music for over 20 years doing tours and have a rehearsal space in Manchester as well.

"I know a bit about the Wigan scene and have a TV show in Manchester called MancuniaTV and we’ve had a few Wigan bands on.

"Indie already had that music vibe but now its more capable of hosting bigger events as well as being able to help out the local scene.

"We can offer them space by the hour where its cheap and all the equipment’s provided.

"That comes hand in hand because we can get bands who use our premises to come and play there in future.”

The nightclub will start having live music including an open stage session on a Sunday hosted by Jake Dorsman from The Stanleys.

There are also plans to host an all-girl festival.

Anton said: “We’re open Thursday-Sunday with Thursday being a normal club night.

"Then on Sundays we will have the open stage sessions hosted by Jake so local bands can come and play at Indie and we get live music out of it before moving on to a club night.

"From the end of April we will also have live music every Saturday.

“We also have festivals planned including an all-girl one because there’s a thing at the minute were there is not enough girls getting gigs.

"So we created a festival called Kick like a Girl in partnership with the arts council on June 24 with up and coming girl-bands.

"We’re going to do a lot more events like around the different bank holiday weekends