Lauren Birch from Ashton will represent Wigan in the Best for Aesthetics category at the National Health and Beauty Awards.

Lauren opened her Clinic LZB in Standish last year before re-locating to Appley Bridge.

She set up her business while studying for her masters in Nursing at the University of Central Lancashire two years ago.

Since graduating at the end of last year she now works for the NHS at a high-secure hospital alongside the clinic.

Lauren said: “I wanted to do something else on the side so I decided to go and do an aesthetics course and see if it was for me.

"I absolutely loved it so I decided to bite the bullet, invest in myself and set up a clinic.

Lauren with her certificate of recognition

“I rented a room in Standish and went from there and it took off.

"It went really well to the point where I was able to go on more training courses and offer more services.

"My clientele kept growing really quickly.

"Within the first year of opening, I managed to open a new premises in Appley Bridge and renovate it into a brand new clinic.

"When I started I was a student nurse, I had unpaid placements and assessments on top of that.

“Then I had the clinic as well and also did banking shifts working as a healthcare assistant at the same time.

"I enjoyed the clinic work that much, it was a nice little switch-off from nursing and getting to interact with people.”

Lauren specialises in natural aesthetics and is looking forward to attending the awards ceremony in June.

She said: “I entered the awards and sent them some of my work and then they emailed me to say I’d been shortlisted.

"At the time I’d only been open eight months, I hadn’t moved into the new clinic yet, I was made up.

"The ceremony is on June 1 in Birmingham which I’ve been invited to, to represent where you’re from.

"Its very exciting.

"I’d love to think I’d be able to come back with the award.

"I think it will be a good night no matter what.