Wigan nursery children and the Mayor among those laying floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Youngsters from PlayPals nursery, at St John’s Primary School in Abram, visited St John’s Church to lay carnations in memory of Her Majesty and talk about her death.

The children, who are aged three and four, also went to the nearby community centre where the union flag was flying at half-mast.

Children from PlayPals visited the church to pay their respects

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was part of the nursery’s Explore, Experience and Educate sessions, which allow children to learn more about the world.

Floral tributes were also laid in Believe Square by Wigan’s Mayor, Coun Marie Morgan, as well as by members of the public.

Parks too have become a focal point for public mourning, with flowers laid at monuments and flagpoles around the borough.

Sometimes featuring the union flag, the bouquets bear messages thanking the Queen for her long service.

The children lay flowers for the Queen

Pictured here are some of those laid at Jubilee Park, Ashton.

White carnations were left for the Queen

Children and nursery staff spoke about the Queen as they paid their respects

The council has laid floral tributes to the Queen in Believe Square

A tribute to the Queen from Gallimore's restaurant

Tributest to the Queen have been left by members of the public in Believe Square

Flowers left in memory of The Queen in Jubilee Park, Ashton-in-Makerfield.