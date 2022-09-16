Wigan nursery children and the Mayor among those laying floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II
Caring children have paid their own tributes after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Youngsters from PlayPals nursery, at St John’s Primary School in Abram, visited St John’s Church to lay carnations in memory of Her Majesty and talk about her death.
The children, who are aged three and four, also went to the nearby community centre where the union flag was flying at half-mast.
It was part of the nursery’s Explore, Experience and Educate sessions, which allow children to learn more about the world.
Floral tributes were also laid in Believe Square by Wigan’s Mayor, Coun Marie Morgan, as well as by members of the public.
Parks too have become a focal point for public mourning, with flowers laid at monuments and flagpoles around the borough.
Sometimes featuring the union flag, the bouquets bear messages thanking the Queen for her long service.
Pictured here are some of those laid at Jubilee Park, Ashton.