Wigan’s arts scene has been give a huge boost with news that The Old Courts’ main town centre venues could re-open early next year.

It came as the community interest company behind the arts hub, Arts at the Mill, announced it has been granted charitable status, which will also aid future work.

The Grand Vault music venue and seated theatre at the Crawford Street premises were both forced to close in 2023 after third party contractors caused structural damage to the building while removing an old safe.

By October that year it revealed that the closures had already led to its losing £1.2m in revenue and so it was decided to shut its cafe temporarily, lay off staff, and pause other projects including the massive restoration of the Royal Court Theatre on King Street. They also abandoned potential involvement in the Wigan Pier revival.

Arts at the Mill’s work has continued since, hosting all manner of events at other locations, but it has taken all this time to for an insurance claim to be processed.

Now, however, bosses are delighted to make a double announcement: that the insurance money has come through, and that Arts at the Mill has transitioned into a charity called Wigan Heritage and Arts Trust.

A statement said: “Thankfully the process of reinstating the spaces has now begun following payout confirmation from insurers which will enable the new contractors to be appointed to carry out repairs.

"The expected re-launch of the spaces is expected early 2026.

"The move to charitable status reinforces the organisation’s ambition to deliver long-term public benefit and secure its role as a cultural anchor for the borough.”

It said the transition to charitable status had come after a “period of significant reflection and recovery” following the structural damage crisis but now this was complete it “marks a major step forward in ensuring long-term impact, sustainability and access for local communities.”

Jonny Davenport, artistic director at Wigan Heritage and Arts Trust, said: “We’ve transitioned from a Community Interest Company (CIC) to a registered charity to reflect better our mission and values.

“We’re evolving, not changing who we are. The Old Courts is still here: as a venue, a team, and a powerful symbol of what’s possible through grassroots culture.

"This new chapter marks an exciting moment in our history.

"As Wigan Heritage and Arts Trust, we will continue to champion the power of creativity, culture, and community while ensuring strong governance and long-term sustainability.

"Our purpose remains unchanged, bringing people together and celebrating Wigan’s rich cultural heritage."

The new charitable structure introduces a board of independent trustees, offering enhanced accountability and strategic leadership as the organisation enters a “new phase of growth and opportunity.”

Trustees board chair Gary Speakman said: “I’m excited to be part of this new charity board.

"The transition to charitable status is not just a change in structure, it’s a renewed commitment to the people and stories that make Wigan special.

"I’m delighted that we have been able to bring together a diverse and passionate board of trustees, each bringing their own wealth of experience, local insight, perspectives, and skills.

"Together, we will help ensure that the Trust protects Wigan’s heritage, nurtures its creative and cultural spirit, and remain a vital part of the community for generations to come.”

Bosses say that despite the structural transition, there will be no disruption to existing programmes, staff, private bookings or services.

Audiences, artists, and community partners “can expect the same high level of dedication and creativity that has defined the organisation’s work for over a decade.”