Wigan organisation that is a cut above receives lottery boost

Apprentice Leila Nicholson with Donna Denton, co-director of Tyler Lee CIC and Janine Heyes head of vocational learning at Three Towers

Tyler Lee CIC has been awarded £10,000 to the delight of staff and supporters.

Founded only this year, Pemberton-based Tyler Lee CIC, based in Pemberton, has been providing VTCT accreditation in hair and beauty through after-school clubs which began in November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Grice, left, and Donna, directors at Tyler Lee, Pemberton, celebrate being awarded a £10,000 National Lottery grant with staff and supporters of the project

“The support from local councillor Jeanette Prescott, community capacity officer Julie Clark and from teachers from surrounding schools has been fantastic.

“The uptake of our after school clubs is amazing considering they have only just began.

“We would like to say a big thank you to the community lottery fund for helping improve young children’s lives from across the borough.”

Anyone over the age of 14 can take part in the after-school clubs which run every Tuesday. To find out more visit their website or contact them on 01942 206253