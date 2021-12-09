Wigan organisation that is a cut above receives lottery boost
A new Wigan organisation which provides educational support for young people has struck lucky on the National Lottery.
Tyler Lee CIC has been awarded £10,000 to the delight of staff and supporters.
Founded only this year, Pemberton-based Tyler Lee CIC, based in Pemberton, has been providing VTCT accreditation in hair and beauty through after-school clubs which began in November.
Read More
“The support from local councillor Jeanette Prescott, community capacity officer Julie Clark and from teachers from surrounding schools has been fantastic.
“The uptake of our after school clubs is amazing considering they have only just began.
“We would like to say a big thank you to the community lottery fund for helping improve young children’s lives from across the borough.”
Anyone over the age of 14 can take part in the after-school clubs which run every Tuesday. To find out more visit their website or contact them on 01942 206253
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here