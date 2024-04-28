Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The “using creativity therapeutically” training course has been set up by All Ears Mental Health Awareness community interest company (CIC) to show ways people can help supports theirs and others emotional well-being.

It aims to show people the power that creativity has on the mind and how they will feel confident in being able to facilitate use of therapeutic art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The using creativity therapeutically training course has been set up by All Ears Mental Health Awareness CIC

The course is also Continuing Professional Development (CPD) accredited, which gives organisations the opportunity to teach something new.

All Ears MHA was founded by Amy Madden, from Bryn, after her friend Aleysha Rothwell died by suicide aged 16 in 2014.

The pair attended St Edmund Arrowsmith Catholic High School in Ashton, before Aleysha relocated to Bolton in year 10.

Amy founded the organisation in 2020 and also offers interactive and educative mental health awareness presentations to schools and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It aims to show people the power that creativity has on the mind

Amy said: “For almost four years now I’ve been working closely with both prevention and crisis in mental health & have done everything I can to truly hear the lived experience and react to it.

"I have supported young people, care leavers, those who have been admitted to mental health hospitals, adults battling addiction, those facing homelessness and have supported them as best I can.

What I learned was that those in crisis, had often never been shown ways to regulate their feelings, and therefore had absolutely no ‘healthy’ way to support themselves when they’re feeling low.

"So I combined therapy and creativity. Giving people a safe place to process trauma, whilst also learning different methods of self regulation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was prevention and crisis, working together to fill a gap I had found.

“I realised that the way for me to have the largest social impact with this type of work is to pass on what I have learned to others.

“So I built a training course, that has been CPD accredited.

"It is aimed at absolutely anyone - whether they’re a professional interested in enhancing their skill set. Or an individual who wants to learn methods of self regulation, for themselves or loved ones”

The training course is currently being delivered at Ashton Bears Community Hub with a session available on Monday April 29 from 10am to 2.30pm.