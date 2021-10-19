Wigan pie shop fears foil tin shortage could have a "devastating" impact

Muffin Man is one business that is being impacted by the foil shortage

Muffin Man is one of many businesses across England who will have to overcome the problems which currently face them.

Susan Spence, who owns shops with her husband Neale, is concerned by how long this could last, with the issues caused by rising global aluminium prices, labour shortages and inflation.

She said: “If the foil does run out it would have a massive impact. Pies are our biggest seller so it would be financially devastating.

“Knowing which foil we can and cannot use changes on a weekly basis because of deliveries. It will reach a point where all the pies will have to be done in one shape, it all depends on what we can get hold of.

“At the moment the round meat foil is very scarce, but we don’t know that when we put the order in, it is only when the delivery arrives. Last week, the people we buy it off had no foil in their warehouse whatsoever.”

The British Pie Association has urged pie makers to re-use the foil, instead of throwing them away.

Mrs Spence expects this problem to go on into the new year, with her business also experiencing shortages beyond just foil.

“We are struggling to get a lot of ingredients, not just foil, it is a big headache, especially near Christmas. This period is more worrying than it was during the peak of Covid.

“Chocolate is another thing which is quite short, and sugar has been too.”

Wigan Today have contacted over businesses concerning this issue but are waiting for replies.