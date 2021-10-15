Emily Sim has donated her hair to charity as well as raising money

Emily Sim, 22, from Winstanley, has accumulated over £1700 so far, with the hair given to the Little Princess Trust.

The headshave took place at Mirror and Mane on Upper Dicconson Street.

Miss Sim said: “I had a target on Just Giving of £100. I thought if I could raise that and donate my hair I would be really happy, but I think I undersold myself.

“I've lost quite a few really close members of my family to cancer over the last ten years - my grandad, my godmother and my auntie. It made me want to fundraise to help save as many lives in the future.

“I’ve not done it at the best time going into winter, but it’s something I wanted to do for years. As cliche as it sounds, I knew this was the right time to do it. Everyone has been really supportive, but my family didn’t know what to say when I first told them.”

“It’s been a lot easier than I thought it would be. I thought I would be in complete shock, but I’ve been really good. I hadn’t told everyone at work, so some people were surprised.”

The owner of Mirror and Mane, Abby Chapman, was in charge of the clippers for the headshave.

She said: “Emily is a family friend and she wanted me to do it, so it was a no brainer. It’s not something you do every day. Her hair was so thick and long, which meant it wasn’t the average head shave because there was quite a lot.

“It only took about half an hour, but we had to put it in platts first, so then they could be given to the charity.”