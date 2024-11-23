Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An extraordinary Wigan woman who became a celebrated doctor has been recognised with a blue plaque outside the building where she studied.

Orrell-born Mary Tomlinson left school at the age of 13 and worked as a pit brow lass, before becoming a nurse and then a doctor in 1929.

After travelling to India as a missionary in 1930, she became a well-loved member of the community and was devoted to tackling challenging health issues like leprosy and tetanus.

A blue plaque has been installed at Wigan Town Hall in honour of doctor Mary Tomlinson

She married Reginald in 1941 and the couple eventually moved back to the UK. Mary died in September 2000, when she was 101.

A blue plaque in her honour has now been erected outside Wigan Town Hall – the former Wigan and Leigh Mining and Technical College where she studied.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities at Wigan Council, said: “Dr Mary Tomlinson is an amazing example of a Wigan borough woman achieving extraordinary things.

“When you consider the barriers she faced during a time when social mobility and gender equality were a long way from where they are now, it is fitting that she should be recognised in this way.”

Mary Tomlinson

Coun Sheila Ramsdale, who has researched Mary's life for the past 20 years and even wrote a book about her, made the blue plaque nomination.

She said: "Mary came from an incredibly humble background and was a truly inspiring and remarkable woman.

"She had so much courage to go to India, which at the time took seven months by boat, to live out her vocation of helping people in the country.

"Despite being a very humble person who didn't want any publicity while she was alive, I am so glad that she will always be remembered and has received the recognition of a blue plaque."

The council awards two blue plaques annually, which are permanent signs installed in public places to commemorate a link between that location and an iconic person, event or former building on the site. They serve as historical markers to increase interest in local heritage and culture.

Previous blue plaques recognise author George Orwell, musician Pete Shelley, the former site of Wigan Casino and the birthplace of Wigan Athletic.