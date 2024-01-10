Wigan police appeal for help in locating two missing people
Wigan police are appealing for help to find two missing people.
Joanne Alderson, 42, and 18-year old Hassan Fouapon are both known to frequent Wigan, Leigh, and surrounding areas.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Hassan and Joanne and want to make sure they are both safe and well.
Anyone with information about Hassan’s whereabouts should contact police on 999 quoting the missing reference number of MSP/06LL/0003470/23.
Those with details about Joanne’s whereabouts should also ring police on 999 quoting the missing reference number of MSP/06LL/0000038/24.