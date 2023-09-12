News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Wigan police issue fresh appeal for teenager who has gone missing for the second time in a week

Police are once again looking for a 16-year-old girl who has gone missing for the second time in a week.
By Sian Jones
Published 12th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Katie Carden is known to visit Atherton and its surrounding areas.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Katie and want to make sure she is safe and well.

Read More
Wigan township's derelict former job centre building to be transformed into new ...
Katie CardenKatie Carden
Katie Carden
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Only last week did officers call for public help in locating the youngster and that resulted in her being reunited with loved ones. But she has now sparked a second investigation after disappearing again.

Anyone with information about Katie’s whereabouts should contact police on 999 quoting her full name.

Related topics:WiganPolice