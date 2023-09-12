Wigan police issue fresh appeal for teenager who has gone missing for the second time in a week
Police are once again looking for a 16-year-old girl who has gone missing for the second time in a week.
By Sian Jones
Published 12th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Katie Carden is known to visit Atherton and its surrounding areas.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Katie and want to make sure she is safe and well.
Only last week did officers call for public help in locating the youngster and that resulted in her being reunited with loved ones. But she has now sparked a second investigation after disappearing again.
Anyone with information about Katie’s whereabouts should contact police on 999 quoting her full name.